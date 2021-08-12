Gina Carano Lands First Project Since The Mandalorian

✖

Gina Carano has officially found her next project, following her controversial firing from Star Wars: The Mandalorian earlier this year. According to a new report, Carano will be starring in and producing a currently-untitled revenge thriller, which is based on Eric Red's novel White Knuckle. Red, whose work includes The Hitcher and Near Dark, will also be writing the film's script. The story follows a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker “White Knuckle.” Haunted by her encounter and the cops’ inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer’s reign of terror.

The production is being developed with Carano and conservative media company The Daily Wire, and has been in the works for several months now. The film is reportedly in negotiations with a director, with plans to release the film in Q1 of 2022.

“I’m completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend," Carano said in a statement. "I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings.”

Producers on the project also include Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk), Amanda Presmyk (Dragged Across Concrete), and former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone.

This comes after Carano was fired from her role as Cara Dune in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, after the actress shared a series of controversial posts on social media. These posts included expressing transphobic views, denying the validity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and comparing the political climate to Nazi Germany. After a #FireGinaCarano campaign caught wind on social media, Lucasfilm ultimately confirmed the actress would no longer be working with them this past February.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," Lucasfilm said in a statement at the time. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Prior to Carano's firing, it was believed that Lucasfilm had planned to announce a Star Wars spinoff series surrounding her character, but that the company reversed course following her social media behavior. While it was never confirmed, many had speculated that she could be at the center of the Rangers of the New Republic spinoff series, which was announced during Disney Investor Day last year but did not have confirmation of a cast or roster of characters.

