Nobody 2: Connie Nielsen Confirms Sequel Is Happening





Nobody 2 is on the way. After teases from various people attached to the first film over the past few years, Nobody star Connie Nielsen tells us the sequel is happening.

"Yeah, we are doing it but I can't tell you anything about it yet," Nielsen said in a recent chat with ComicBook.com.

Though little is known about the film, it's all but guaranteed Nielsen will reprise her role opposite Bob Odenkirk's Hutch. The Better Call Saul star said last February he thought a sequel was a given after the performance of the first film.

"We are working on making that happen," Odenkirk told Empire Magazine. "Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek and I have talked story. It's not a sure thing yet, but we're working on it. I think the signs point to yes."

On that front, Nobody writer Derek Kolstad told us he and Odenkirk sat down and talked about potential ways to take the franchise before cameras started rolling on the project.

"Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it," the writer said of the possibility of a sequel. "Like, 'Where can we go? What can we do?' It's a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you're 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, "You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so." That's where we are with Nobody 2."

"More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you're like, 'I don't care if anyone refers to anything I've ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies," he added.

Kolstad concluded his thought by adding, "With Nobody 2, 3, 4, or however they want to do, it's going to be Bob Odenkirk bringing a soul and levity to a character that oftentimes is just simply a faceless denizen of badass-dom. What he brings to it is love and hope and joy and that frailty of the smirk. Dude, I want to do this one forever. I know we always say those in the press but, God damn it, this is true."

Nobody is now streaming on Prime Video while Nobody 2 has yet to set a release window. This interview was held in support of Role Play, which premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime on January 12th.