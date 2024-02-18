Gladiator 2 Early Footage Reportedly Blows Studio Execs Away

Ridley Scott's highly-anticipated Gladiator 2 wrapped filming last month, and the sequel is set to star Paul Mescal as Lucius, the part played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The movie will also see the return of Connie Nielsen (Lucilla), Djimon Hounsou (Juba), and Derek Jacobi (Gracchus) in addition to franchise newcomers Denzel Washington (Training Day), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Lior Raz (6 Underground), Peter Mensah (Avatar), and Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids). This week, it was reported by Deadline that studio executives have seen early footage from the film, and are very pleased.

"Scott recently wrapped production on the sequel to his smash hit Gladiator and, according to sources, early footage has blown execs away," Deadline wrote.

Despite the fact that Russell Crowe's Maximus died in Gladiator, there were previously written sequel ideas that would have seen the actor return as an immortal version of the character. However, Crowe has repeatedly confirmed he's not returning to the role that earned him an Oscar back in 2001. In fact, he told journalists at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival (via Variety) that he's sick of answering questions about the movie.

"They should be f*cking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," Crowe said. "It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."

He added, "I don't know anything about the cast, I don't know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can't think of this movie being anything other than spectacular."

Crowe said something similar when previously taking to Collider, saying again that he's "jealous" of the new movie's cast.

"I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life," Crowe explained. "It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

While Crowe isn't in the movie, Mescal has teased the film will pay tribute to Maximus.

Gladiator 2 is expected to be released later this year.