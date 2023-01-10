Glass Onion Climbs Netflix Top 10, Beating Ryan Reynolds' Latest Hit

Netflix has released their latest batch of viewership data, revealing that Glass Onion is still climbing their Top 10 All-Time list of movies. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel landed on the list at the #10 position last week but as of now it's officially the #5 movie of all-time on Netflix. From the week of January 2nd to January 8th, Glass Onion was watched an additional 44 million hours by Netflix subscribers. Adding that number to its previously revealed 209 million hours, the film has now been watched 253.7 million, beating Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project, and is on the cusp of taking over the title right above it.

Right now, Glass Onion's 253.7 million hours viewed puts it in spitting distance of The Russo Brothers latest hit movie The Gray Man, with just 150k hours difference between the two. In fact, the sequel probably passed the Ryan Gossling' starring action movie yesterday the margin is so slim. Considering the extensive plans that Netflix already has in place for The Gray Man, intending to make it an action franchise with sequels, prequels, and spinoffs; the fact that Glass Onion is competing with it in a big way says a lot about both movies.

As fans may recall, Glass Onion is the first of two Knives Out sequels that are in the works for Netflix, something which came together in a huge deal for filmmaker Rian Johnson and his producer Ram Bergman. No official word has been announced on a timeline, or a title, for the third movie in the series, but Johnson and Craig will return and it will almost certainly have a title from a popular song. You can find the current All-Time Top 10 Movies on Netflix list below.