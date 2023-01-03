Glass Onion Dethrones Fan-Favorite Sequel to Join Netflix All-Time Top 10

Netflix has released the latest batch of viewership data for the streamer, revealing that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery held audiences' attention to a huge degree across the Christmas and New Year holidays. From the week of December 26th to January 1st, the Rian Johnson sequel was watched over 127 million hours, making it the #1 movie of the week on the entire Netflix platform. After just 10 days of release, the film has been watched over 209 million hours total, which puts it on the Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list, knocking out the fan-favorite sequel The Kissing Booth 2 from the list completely.

In addition to its new-found Top 10 status, Glass Onion is now the third most watched movie after 10 days, according to Netflix, sitting behind Red Notice and Don't Look Up. Now that the film has been watched over 209 million hours, and we have a couple of weeks of data for the movie, we can estimate a final number for the movie and its viewership data. Most movies and shows on Netflix follow a similar trajectory, with recent hit Wednesday being the exception to the rule of course, so over the next two weeks we can predict that Glass Onion will be watched at least another 90 million hours. Should that come to pass its final tally for the "First 28 Days" should push the movie over the 300 million, making it the #3 most watched movie of all-time.

The potential for Glass Onion to surpass Don't Look Up and Red Notice on the Top 10 would be a challenge, the top 2 titles sit at 359 and 364 million hours streamed respectively. Most movies on the platform tend to be quite front loaded and by the time week 3 and week 4 roll around the viewership starts to half. If the Daniel Craig-starring sequel could hold that, or do better, it's on its way to taking the Top 3 spot on the streamer. Get ready for more Benoit Blanc and check out the current Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list below.