Glass Onion Dethroned as #1 Netflix Movie by Christian Bale's Latest

Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.

Ahead of this weekend Glass Onion's viewership on Netflix was already impressive. In just its first 10 days of release the film was watched over 209 million hours total by subscribers, catapulting it to the All-Time Top 10 Movies list for the streaming platform (albeit at the bottom position). This time next week the film will almost certainly be higher than that on the list and when all is said and done could be the #3 Netflix movie ever. The Pale Blue Eye may be enjoying it place at the top of the mountain right now, but its 67% critic's score and 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, plus its bleak ending, mean it could get passed by Glass Onion if audiences flee.

Check out the current Top 10 Movies on Netflix below.