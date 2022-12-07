Netflix Releases Full The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling

Netflix has released a trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, their upcoming movie that centers on an 1830s murder, in which one of the main characters is a young Edgar Allen Poe. The movie takes place at West Point in 1830, and touches on the code of silence still observed by many organizations now when criminal investigations come knocking, from police and military to corporate and fraternal organizations. In the film, The Dark Knight star Christian Bale plays a "world-weary detective" who turns to a cadet -- Poe, played by Harry Melling -- to infiltrate the wall of silence and help him solve the murder. The X-Files star Gillian Anderson also has a prominent role.

The movie hails from director Scott Cooper (Antlers, Black Mass), and incorporates horror elements that make it more than just a simple murder mystery and more a kind of meta-textual origin story for the version of Edgar Allen Poe that the world knows through popular culture.

You can see it below.

Here's the official synopsis via Netflix:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, THE PALE BLUE EYE is directed by Scott Cooper and stars an acclaimed supporting cast, including Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.