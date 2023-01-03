Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Reacts to Pitch For Knives Out Holiday Special

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has only been on Netflix for a short time, but fans of the Rian Johnson film series which kicked off with 2019's Knives Out are already wanting more of Benoit Blanc's mystery-solving escapades. How much more? Well, a third film is already in the works, but writer Kelly Knox pitched the idea of a Knives Out holiday special and now Rian Johnson has had the most epic response.

Knox's "pitch" for a Knives Out holiday special came as a response Johnson's sharing of an interview with Netflix's TUDUM blog which asked the question of whether Benoit Blanc could meet up with the Muppets, an idea that Johnson said was a good idea, but would ultimately be more a Muppet project than a Benoit Blanc project. But Johnson's response to Knox was, well, exuberant. You can check it out below.

What about Knives Out 3?

In a recent discussion Wired.com, Johnson spoke about how Glass Onion references the pandemic, but also noted about how he's starting to write the next film as well.

"So much of what I'm trying to do, because I'm starting to write the next one, is really just about trying to clear my head and think about what's on my mind right now. Hopefully that translates in some way to what's on all of our minds right now in terms of culture."

Johnson went on to detail the importance of his film being available in theaters, yet that the third film is so far out from being released, he doesn't know what the movie landscape will look like in a few years.

"It's very, very important to me," Johnson shared of the theatrical experience. "And with the Benoit Blanc movies, what's fun about making them is really trying to do the Hitchcock thing of playing the audience like a piano. So just standing in the back of theaters and watching Glass Onion play with crowds, it's been such an exhilarating experience. It's like a drug."

He continued, "It's such a weird time right now because I'm just starting to work on writing the next mystery movie, and it'll be a few years before it comes out and God only knows what the landscape's gonna look like at that point. I feel like trying to guess where we're gonna be next is maybe a fool's errand."

Would you want a Knives Out holiday special? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!