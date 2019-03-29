New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Being Teased by Monarch?

Godzilla: King of the Monsters appears to be headed to WonderCon as a mysterious tweet is indicating some monsters might be on the way. With Godzilla: King of the Monsters set to release in theaters in just a couple of months, WonderCon might be the last big event where Warner Bros. can promote the film.

A tweet from the Monarch Sciences account (the mischievous group behind Godzilla research) indicated that Titanus Gojira is headed to Southern California. At the moment, Warner Brothers is prepping to show off their upcoming slate of movies during a panel in Anaheim, California on Saturday, March 30.

Check out the cryptic tweet from Monarch below.

⋈ MONARCH ALERT: TITANUS GOJIRA OBSERVED TO BE EN ROUTE TO THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COASTLINE. — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) March 29, 2019

If Warner Brothers does release a trailer or footage for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, fans at home are not guaranteed to get a look at it. Often times at Comic Con events, studios will release footage exclusively for the audience. In recent years, Warner Bros. has been among the studios to release trailers at Comc Con events and online simultaneously. In other words, be ready for anything on Saturday!

Comicbook.com had a chance to visit the Godzilla: King of the Monsters set during production, where we spoke to director Mike Dougherty about how this film will both honor the legacy of Toho’s classic Kaiju, while also giving audiences a fresh take on the iconic monster.

“Similar to the sounds of the creatures, to me it’s really important that the silhouettes of the creatures honor the originals. Like, that’s always the basis for any good silhouette of a creature, that’s always the basis for any good creature design is the silhouette. In the same way that you need to be able to listen to creature noises and identify it without seeing it, you need to be able to look at the silhouette of your monster, whether it’s the Alien, or Godzilla, or Rodan, or whatever, and you need to identify it. So we started with a semblance, just to make sure we get that. I mean, they’re very distinct shapes…

“I don’t know if you guys are fans of ancient aliens, but I love it, and there’s a certain approach there. Primitive man saw these creatures, you want to give them a presence that would make them drop to their knees and bow to this god. Same thing with Rodan, they can’t just look like gigantic dinosaurs, Jurassic Park has that covered, these have to be distinct, they have to be their own thing, they’re Titans.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.