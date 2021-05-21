Godzilla vs. Kong Fans Are Mad After No Trailer at CCXP

Warner Bros.' upcoming slate of movies has been making a lot of news in recent days, especially after the studio confirmed that it would be releasing its entire 2021 roster of movies concurrently both in theaters and on HBO Max. While the idea is definitely unprecedented, it will definitely help bring more eyes to a wide roster of films, including the upcoming Monsterverse installment Godzilla vs. Kong. Fans have been very eager to see an official look at the film, especially after years of release date delays and sporadic teases. On Sunday, many thought they were going to get their wish during Warner Bros.' presentation at Brazil's CCXP Worlds virtual convention, especially after a few seconds of footage were shown in the opening sizzle reel.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, as Godzilla vs. Kong was not even included in the six-hour-long livestream event that followed. Granted, there were essentially no new trailers shown at the event outside of a brief new look at Wonder Woman 1984, meaning fans hoping for footage from The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat, and other films set to be released in the next year were met with disappointment. But for Godzilla vs. Kong fans, that absence seems to have struck a chord, as many were genuinely upset that a trailer still has yet to be released. The film quickly became a trending topic on Twitter throughout Sunday afternoon, as fans expressed their frustration in a wide array of ways. Here are just a few of those responses.