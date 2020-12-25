New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Released at CCXP

✖

With first reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 now out, fans are getting more hyped than ever for the upcoming DC film and while they won't have to wait too much longer to see the much anticipated sequel to 2016's Wonder Woman as the film debuts in selected theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25th, that short wait was made just a little bit easier with a new batch of footage as shared at CCXP on Sunday. While the new trailer featured footage familiar from other teasers and trailers, there were also a few new shots as well, especially of Wonder Woman flying.

May your holiday season be full of wonder ❄️⚔️ See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max December 25. pic.twitter.com/IcnounT2Jm — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 6, 2020

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. Per the synopsis, "In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes -- media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

The appearance of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 is one that fans have been looking forward to and recently, Jenkins and Gadot opened up about not just the work to bring the iconic villain to screen but Wiig's performance as well.

"Executing Cheetah was harrowing," Jenkins told ComicBook.com. "I got to tell you, I knew that I wanted Cheetah to be in it, but from day one I was like, 'Whew, this is ... Got to be right!' You know? I was so scared about not getting it to look right, and it took every second from the moment we started prep to the moment we watched picture to get it there. Like, every single second was so hard to do."

Gadot in particular described Wiig as "amazing".

"Kristen is freaking amazing, I love her so much," Gadot said. "She came onset and we clicked immediately and we just have such a good chemistry and it was pure fun. It was like, we have to work out the entire production and we have to do so many stunts and it's physical and you're tired and all that, but as soon as we get to set and we're all together, it's delightful, it's electric."

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25th.

