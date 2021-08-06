Every New Warner Bros. Movie Releasing on HBO Max in 2021

By Patrick Cavanaugh

In a truly unexpected move, WarnerMedia announced today that all Warner Bros. films that will be landing in theaters in 2021 will also be debuting on their streaming service HBO Max on the same date. The studio announced last month that it would be releasing Wonder Woman 1984 with this strategy on December 25th, with most fans assuming this was a unique situation to ensure as many people as possible could see a film that had already faced a number of delays. While some of the 2021 films were originally slated to hit theaters this year, others had always been aiming for a 2021 release.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, shared in a statement. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021. With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

Scroll down to see all of the 2021 films that will be hitting HBO Max the same day they land in theaters! All release dates subject to change.

Mortal Kombat - January 15, 2021

mortal kombat new logo new cropped hed
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
The Little Things - January 29, 2021

the little things movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Tom & Jerry - March 5, 2021

Tom-And-Jerry-Live-Action-Movie-Logo
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
The Many Saints of Newark - March 12, 2021

many saints of newark movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Reminiscence - April 16, 2021

reminiscence movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Godzilla vs. Kong - May 21, 2021

godzilla vs kong
(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - June 4, 2021

the conjuring the devil made me do it movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
In The Heights - June 18, 2021

in the heights movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Space Jam: A New Legacy - July 16th

space jam a new legacy logo
The Suicide Squad - August 6, 2021

the suicide squad logo
(Photo: DC Entertainment)
Dune - October 1, 2021

Dune Movie Logo
King Richard - November 19, 2021

king richard movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
The Matrix 4 - December 22, 2021

the amtrix 4 logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Those Who Wish Me Dead - 2021

those who wish me dead movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Malignant - 2021

malignant movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Judas and the Black Messiah - 2021

judas and the black messiah movie logo 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Cry Macho - 2021

clint eastwood cry macho movie 2021
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
