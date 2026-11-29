A Monsterverse/Transformers crossover wasn’t necessarily on our bingo cards for the end of the year. But it seems that’s what might be happening, . It’s technically not a true crossover, and more a borrowing of plot scaffolding, but that doesn’t make it any less head-scratching, as it’s come out that a cosmic threat will be turning King Kong evil, pitting him against Godzilla and humanity, who must now band together to save the world—if the rumors are to be believed.

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Produced by Legendary Pictures and directed by Grant Sputore, who came on after the director of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, was unable to return to the franchise, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is slated for a March 26, 2027 release and is, apparently, set to recycle some plot points from another beloved franchise—the parts that fans weren’t particularly fond of (i.e turning a fan-favorite character against his comrades via some sort of infection or virus). And some are even drawing comparisons between the Monsterverse and Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla series, which includes Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus Zero. One fan said, “After Godzilla Minus One and Minus Zero, these Monsterverse movies look and play like the late Showa-era Godzilla movies.”

Can Supernova Measure Up to Previous Godzilla/Kong Teamups?

While it’s obvious that any comparisons between the Minus Series and the Monsterverse can’t really happen in good faith, as Yamazaki’s series is a character-driven take on the trauma and reflection over the events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, while the Monsterverse is basically the WWE of kaiju movies, fans are questioning whether or not this newest entry into the Monsterverse can even live up to its predecessors. “The first two were legit good, Godzilla vs Kong started to go downhill and then last one Avengers: Kong x Godzilla was so freaking bad and goofy. I want the monsters to actually be intimidating and have consequences. The whole Kong with his axe and glove superhero ruined it,” said one fan.

But not everyone agrees with that take, and a decent number of fans seem excited to see Godzilla back at the center of the franchise, bigger and better than ever, no longer sidelined as more and more monsters are introduced into the narrative. Another part of the fandom is hoping for the introduction of one more monster, though—Shimo, with one saying, “I would like to see them using Shimo more. After all, she’s being described as the mother of all titans. She’s bigger than Godzilla. Bring Shimo more and let her be in the battle.” It seems like no matter which kaiju you’re hoping to see, Supernova is at least shaping up to be a pretty epic CGI-fueled battle, though if they decide to kill Kong off, the fans can be counted on to riot. It’s also worth noting that Supernova was one of the final projects that the iconic Sam Neill finished before his passing earlier this year, and that alone will probably make it worth watching.