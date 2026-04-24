Godzilla: Upcoming Event Might Hint at The MonsterVerse’s Next Villain

When it comes to Godzilla, it feels like there is an arms race between the East and the West when it comes to the King of the Monsters. While America has multiple movies and a television series focusing on Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Toho is preparing to dive into “Godzilla World,” a new cinematic universe that will focus on the lizard king. Now, it seems as though the two different sides of Godzilla might be uniting, as an upcoming event is focusing on a villain who has been rumored to play a big part in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

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This summer, the Godzilla Expo is planning to return to Fukuoka from Thursday, June 4th, to Monday, June 22nd. Alongside the confirmation that the event would be making a comeback, a new poster was released that featured various interpretations of the King of the Monsters, with two villainous kaiju taking center stage to boot. Specifically, the post highlights silhouettes of both the mechanical Moguera (Mobile Operation Godzilla Universal Expert Robot Aero-Type) and Spacegodzilla. In recent days, there have been rumors swirling online that Spacegodzilla is set to be the big threat of the third crossover film of the Godzilla x Kong series, as trademarks have been filed for a potential arrival of the extraterrestrial doppelganger.

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Godzilla’s Alien Double Might Return

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Last year, the Writers Guild of America credited Toho as the owners of “Space Godzilla” in relation to Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, seemingly spilling the beans on the threat that will once again unite the lizard king and Skull Island’s ruler against a major behemoth. For those who might not be familiar with this alien force, it first appeared in 1994’s Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla film was released in Japan. Thanks to Godzilla’s cells being exposed to the radiation of a Black Hole, the nefarious creature is born as it makes its way to Earth. Ironically, the mechanical nightmare known as Moguera was also introduced in this film, created by the government as the successor to Mechagodzilla. While the robotic kaiju hasn’t been confirmed for the next Legendary film, it would make sense that the mechanical beast would arrive alongside Spacegodzlla with a new look.

For the upcoming Godzilla Expo, here’s how Toho describes the upcoming event taking place this June, “Due to overwhelming demand, the Godzilla Expo will be held again as “Godzilla Expo in Fukuoka” from Thursday, June 4th to Monday, June 22nd, 2026 at the event space on the 8th floor of the main building of Daimaru Fukuoka Tenjin Store. Information will be updated regularly! Please look forward to further updates.” As of the writing of this article, there has been no mention of a similar event making its way to North America, though, since Toho has been focusing far more on Godzilla’s influence worldwide in recent years, Godzilla Expo might one day opt for a world tour.

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Via Official Godzilla Website