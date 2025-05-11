Godzilla x Kong: Supernova: What Happens When You Call Monarch’s Number?

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has been officially announced as the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, and with it has released a special Monarch hotline phone number that has some fun details for when you actually call. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has been in development for quite a while following the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire across theaters worldwide, but it was only announced earlier this month that production on the new film has begun in full. With it came the reveal of its official title, and some new clues dropped about what to expect from the new MonsterVerse entry.

In the official teaser trailer announcing the production start for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, a special phone number was also revealed for fans to get new updates. Dialing (240) MONARCH not only gets you signed up for any future updates for the film, but there are also some fun Easter Eggs to pick through as we wait for more information about the coming feature film. That includes what to keep an eye out for in the future when it comes to new Titan threats for the titular duo.

What Happens When You Call Monarch?

When you call the special number in the Godzilla x Kong: Supernova announcement trailer, you are given a few options. After thanking those who contact the number for the help in Titan sighting support, you can sign up for text messages offering future updates (with fees applying). It’s yet to be revealed what kind of updates will come from this hotline, but it’s likely these will be in-universe teases of new Titan sightings and more that we’ll see come to much fuller fruition in the upcoming film.

Agreeing to this opens up for new options, the first is to report new Titan sightings and have them recorded. It’s asking fans to address the sightings with as much detail about location or visual indicators as possible, and will likely be used for future promotional materials. We’ll likely see these recordings come to life in the future as we get closer to the release of the film itself. The final option given is guidelines about what to do in the event of a Titan emergency from the in-universe perspective of Monarch. For example, it says to get to a nearby secure shelter and not interact with them directly.

What to Know for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

The hotline is a fun first foray into promotional materials for the coming MonsterVerse film, and is likely going to get a lot more active the more messages fans leave for the hotline itself. With the new film entering production as of the time of this publication, we’ll start to see more about all of this soon enough. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on March 27, 2027, and will feature Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) taking over as director for the follow up with a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures with Toho overseeing Godzilla’s side of it all, Dan Stevens will be returning from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire alongside new members of the cast making their MonsterVerse debut such as Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill in mystery roles. The film’s story itself is still being kept under tight wraps for now, but this hotline gets us one step closer to finding out all the secrets.