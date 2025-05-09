Godzilla x Kong 3 Movie Reveals Official Title

The Godzilla x Kong franchise has revealed the title of its third entry: Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. That title follows the two previous entries, Godzilla vs. Kong (2021’s first crossover between the iconic giant monsters) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024). The holdover of the “x” portion of the new title once again suggests that Godzilla and Kong will be working in collaboration, instead of in competition with each other – although a Godzilla vs. Kong fight sequence is a regular staple of these films, so we’d expect them to work it in, as well.

The production announcement video (see below) shows a MONARCH facility with a bunch of technicians monitoring screens. However, one worker picked a very wrong time to take a coffee and/or bathroom break, as an unmonitored desk computer suddenly lights up with a warning alert reading, “Emergency Alert / Severe” followed by the message “To report a Titan sighting Call (240) MONARCH”. That number (240-666-2724) leads to a message inbox of a viral marketing phone line, where fans can subscribe to a community list to get promotional updates from the MonsterVerse, as well as viral call centers for “reporting Titan sightings” to MONARCH, or getting instructions on what to do in case of Titan attack.

This is the sort of fun viral marketing that Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse franchise uniquely excels at. With the box office wins of the Godzilla x Kong films as its core driver, the Monsterverse is successfully expanding into TV, with he Netflix Skull Island animated series, and the Apple TV+ live-action tie-in series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will be getting a second season, release date TBA.

Of course, the larger question raised by this new Godzilla x Kong title is what the subtitle “Supernova” means. Longtime fans of Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse franchise will have theories, as Godzilla’s history in film includes eras where he had to face outlandish extraterrestrial threats – King Ghidorah being chief among them. With the “Supernova” subtitle, some fans may go so far as to speculate that we could see a Monsterverse version of something like Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla taking shape. After all, cosmic upgrading is the current trajectory in terms of powering up Godzilla; The New Empire introduced the “cosmic radiation” of the serpent-Kaiju Tiamut, which allowed Godzilla to access that magenta supercharge he needed to fight the ice-Kaiju Shimo. The next step in Godzilla’s evolution could be a major part of this next chapter – arguably a necessary one, since he’s largely been used as a ‘force of nature’ story mechanic, while Kong has gotten the larger developmental work as a character.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is now in production for May of 2027 release.