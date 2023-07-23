Good Omens: Michael Sheen Talks Working With "Collaborative" Neil Gaiman in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Good Omens is finally returning this week, and it will see David Tennant and Michael Sheen back as Crowley and Aziraphale. The first season of the beloved series was based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book of the same name, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman is heavily involved with the second season. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sheen, and we asked if he felt protective of Aziraphale this time around and if he had any say in the character's new chapter.

"Yeah. Well, I think one of the lovely things about working with Neil is how collaborative he is and how open to ideas he is, and how much he responds to what we're doing," Sheen explained. "So, you could see how much he was thrilled by watching what David and I were doing as the characters and how much that seemed to be sparking his imagination."

He continued, "So, we talked a lot about who they are and what they might do. But Neil, he's a master storyteller. So, I think the combination of what he and Terry had already talked about and then seeing what we were doing as actors with the characters, and seeing how those characters were developing, and how the relationship between them was developing, I think that all went into the part. So, it felt very collaborative, even though I think Neil had a pretty strong idea about what he wanted to do."

Michael Sheen Talks His Chemistry With David Tennant:

In previous interviews, Sheen has talked about how he got closer to Tennant while doing the press tour for the first season, and they have since collaborated on other projects. During ComicBook.com's recent interview with Sheen, we asked if his growing relationship with Tennant helped bring Aziraphale and Crowley closer in Season 2.

"I think so, yes," Sheen said when asked if his real-life growth with Tennant has made their character bond stronger. "I mean, it certainly felt like that, and I hope that that is the case and that it comes through. But yes, it felt very much like, we as actors, had come to know each other and become closer over time. And so I think that that comes through with the characters as well. Yes, definitely."

"Not at all. No," Sheen added when asked if they were prepared for how big the Aziraphale and Crowley fan base would become. "I mean, no, I don't think either of us had any idea. I mean, Neil started saying that... His instinct for these things, I think, is very good. And he did start talking about, 'You need to be prepared for how people might react to these characters.' But no, nothing could prepare us for how people responded to it."

Good Omens returns on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.