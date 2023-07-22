Good Omens Stars Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service Talk Playing Different Characters in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Good Omens is returning for its long-awaited second season next week, and it's set to see the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale. There are some other actors returning, including Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Archangel Uriel. In addition to the returning characters, a few actors will be back on the series in new roles. Two such players are Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service, who are portraying characters also named Nina and Maggie. Previously, the duo played nuns of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sosanya and Service, and we asked what it was like to be asked back to the show in new roles.

"An email arrived to my inbox in the middle of lockdown, actually at a time when just nothing was happening," Service shared. "Nobody was going out, no television programs were getting made. But this was from Neil Gaiman, and that's a man that doesn't waste his time and he's clever. So for him to imagine a world where him writing Season 2 isn't a waste of time, I thought, 'Well, that's beautiful in itself.' And then, yeah, then he said, 'I'm writing a part for you and so much so that I'm going to call her Maggie so that there'll be no confusion.' And I said, 'Yes, please. When? What? Where? Yes. Great.' Because what a treat to be able to explore two different, completely corners of the same universe."

Sosanya added, "And it was exciting to be able to play something new in the same, and you're right, it never happens really in television. It might sometimes happen with a theatrical company and it doesn't happen that often unless it's something like, which you probably know, Inside No. 9 or something like that. But yeah, it's not happened to me before."

We also asked the duo about a potential Good Omens Season 3, and if they'd want to play Maggie and Nina again or explore a third set of characters.

"Yes and yes," Sosanya replied. "Yeah. Yes," Service agreed. "Both of those things," Sosanya continued. "All of it," Service explained. "Anything. None, Maggie, somebody we don't know yet. Yes, of course. It's the best office in the world. Can you imagine? How amazing to just keep living in the Good Omens universe?"

"Yeah. Forever. That's fine," Sosanya joked.

Good Omens returns to Prime on July 28th. You can watch part of our interview with Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya at the top of the page.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.