Good Omens: Michael Sheen Talks Chemistry With David Tennant and the Fan Reaction to Aziraphale and Crowley (Exclusive)

Good Omens is finally returning for a second season after four years, and fans cannot wait to see what's next for Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). The first season of Good Omens was based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book of the same name, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman is heavily involved with the upcoming addition to the story. When the Good Omens show debuted, there was already a build in fan base from the book, but no one could have foreseen just how much people would fall in love with Tennant and Sheen in the lead roles. In fact, their chemistry is so good that most fans ended up shipping them as a couple. In previous interviews, Sheen has talked about how he got closer to Tennant while doing the press tour for the first season, and they have since collaborated on other projects. Recently, ComicBook.com had a chat with Sheen and asked if his growing relationship with Tennant helped bring Aziraphale and Crowley closer in Season 2.

"I think so, yes," Sheen said when asked if his real-life growth with Tennant has made their character bond stronger. "I mean, it certainly felt like that, and I hope that that is the case and that it comes through. But yes, it felt very much like, we as actors, had come to know each other and become closer over time. And so I think that that comes through with the characters as well. Yes, definitely."

"Not at all. No," Sheen added when asked if they were prepared for how big the Aziraphale and Crowley fan base would become. "I mean, no, I don't think either of us had any idea. I mean, Neil started saying that... His instinct for these things, I think, is very good. And he did start talking about, 'You need to be prepared for how people might react to these characters.' But no, nothing could prepare us for how people responded to it."

He continued, "And that's been one of the most enjoyable aspects of the whole thing, is seeing how the fans have really taken it to heart and how they've responded to it, because it does feel like a creative collaboration between the fans and what we're doing. Because you just see there's so much talent out there for the way people... The fan fiction and the art that people come up with, and just the creativity of what people are doing and the cosplaying and seeing the community that's developed, and how seeing such meaningful friendships developing and how people are helping other people as well. It's so wonderful to witness that and to feel like I'm a part of. It's great."

ComicBook.com also had the chance to chat with Sheen and Tennant together, and they revealed they're less nervous for fans to see the second season than they were when the first season was released.

"Fewer nerves this time than the first time around when we were becoming the embodiment of something that had only existed on the printed page and that was so loved by so many people," Tennant explained. "It felt like there was more to ... We were risking breaking more hearts there."

He continued, "But I guess there's a certain comfort in knowing that Season One was well received and that people seem to like the versions of the characters that we found. But yes, you don't want to then ... Having managed to accrue all this love and goodwill, you want to make sure you don't squander it, for sure."

Sheen added, "And I mean, the engagement with the audience is so strong with this story. You know, having seen the reactions online and the sort of communities that have grown up and how much people care about the story, that's also a dangerous area because people have run with this story and these characters, and so you don't want to ... One hopes that by staying true to the story that we are telling, that that doesn't kind of clash with the stories that people would hope that you're telling. Do you know what I mean? ... Yeah. So there's a little tension in that. But on the whole, I think just really excited for people who this matters to be able to experience it."

Good Omens returns on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.