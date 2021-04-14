Google To Remove Play Movies and TV App From Roku and Smart TVs

✖

Google is moving towards removing Play Movies and TV app from Roku devices and smart TVs pretty soon. June 15th is the big day for the company as they will shut it down on devices from LG, Vizio, and Samsung. You can still get your TV and Movie content through the YouTube app though. Which, is a nice concession as many users have purchased and stored multiple movies on their accounts. LG NetCast and LG SimpleSmart device owners should be warned that their devices are getting cut out of Google’s streaming ecosystem entirely on June 15th though. So, it’s time to adapt for a lot of users across the board. The Roku removal might be even more dramatic than anything else as tons of consumers depend on those devices to stream their media on a bigger screen. Not everyone has a Smart TV yet, or maybe they don’t want one at all. For those individuals, the Roku is a pretty compact solution. So, go ahead and keep that in mind as you continue to enjoy your favorite movies on the streaming platform.

9to5Google received a statement from the company about the move going forward, “Starting June 15, 2021, the YouTube app will be your new home for movies and shows on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs.¹ The Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on these devices,” they begin. “To addess all of your previous purchases, log into the YouTube app using the account you use on Google Play Movies & TV, navigate to the ‘Library’ tab, and click on ‘Your movies and shows.’”

Last year, Google asked users to begin using the Google TV app instead of Play Movies & TV to stream their favorite programming on mobile. So, this migration has probably been in the works for a while. Check out how the company describes that app down below:

“Browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your streaming apps, all in one place and organized into topics and genres. Discover new things with recommendations based on what you love and what’s trending across the services you already have access to. Search for titles to see which streaming apps offer them.”

“Buy or rent the newest movies and shows right in the Shop tab. Purchases are stored in your Library and can be downloaded to watch when you're not connected. Watch instantly on your laptop, Android phone or tablet, or on your TV with Google TV or on Play Movies & TV where available.”

Do you still used Play Movies & TV on your streaming device of choice? Let us know down in the comments!