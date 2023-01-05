Green Arrow Fanart Imagines Austin Butler as the DCU's Oliver Queen

Under the tenure of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC Universe is expected to head into new territory in the coming years. The idea of an expanded initiative of movies, television shows, animation, and more has definitely been enticing for some fans, who have begun to imagine which characters could be a part of those plans. One popular suggestion has been Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, especially after he was name-dropped in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max's Peacemaker. A new piece of fanart imagines one recent A-lister — Elvis and Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler — as the Emerald Archer.

The art, which was posted on the ArtStation account of Shreyak Duggirala, showcases multiple versions of Green Arrow's classic look, complete with the hat.

(Photo: Shreyak Duggirala / ArtStation)

Will Green Arrow appear in the Black Canary movie?

One rumor has been that Butler could make his debut as Oliver Queen in the Black Canary solo movie, which was last reported to remain in development amid the DC changes. Misha Green, who has been writing the screenplay for the film, definitely hyped up fans' speculation shortly after the movie's announcement, tweeting a string of emojis hinting at the storyline — including a green heart.

Will the DC Universe reboot?

As Gunn has hinted on social media amid the rumors, the plan going forward is to tell a cohesive story servicing the DC characters — but that the decisions made to get there "are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way."

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn wrote to Instagram. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

What do you think of this fanart of Austin Butler as Green Arrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!