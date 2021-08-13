A Green Mask Found in Pyramid Ruins Has the Internet Freaking Out

It only took a matter of days for a haunting mask to go viral on Twitter, and then some. A "facts account" shared the picture of a serpentine stone mask found in a pyramid in Teotihuacan, Mexico, and people quickly started comparing the artificat to Jim Carrey's The Mask.

The mask itself was actually uncovered in 2011, but only went viral this week thanks to the wonders of social media. According to the researchs at Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, the mask is thought to have been left at the temple during an Aztec burial ritual. Some think the mask may have even been made as portrait.

“These large offering complexes constitute the sacred heart of the city of Teotihuacán, the reason why everyone saw it as the mecca of the civilization,” Verónica Ortega, director of the Integral Conservation Project for the Plaza of the Moon, once said. “What can be found inside them will help unravel the relationship this ancient metropolis had with other regions of Mesoamerica.”

Either way, that's not calming the masses as they think a new madness has surfaced.