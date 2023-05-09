Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Pays Tribute to Peter Quill's Comic-Accurate Origin

The Guardians of the Galaxy's Marvel Cinematic Universe story has headed into a new territory, thanks to the debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this past weekend. The blockbuster film surprised fans at virtually every turn, all the way through to its multiple post-credits scenes. As it turns out, the final moments of the film established a major connection between one of the Guardians and their comic-accurate history. Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below! Only look if you want to know!

In the film's final moments, Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) decides to return home to Earth, to try to reconnect with his grandfather for the first time in decades. When Peter arrives at his grandpa's house and discovers that he's still alive, we also learn the man's name — Jason Quill. Not only does this explain Peter's canon middle name of Jason, but it pays tribute to Peter's comic-accurate father, J'son.

Who is Marvel's Jason Quill?

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Steve McNiven in Guardians of the Galaxy #0.1, J'son is revealed to be the heir to the throne on Spartax, who crash-landed on Earth and began a romance with Meredith Quill while escaping intergalactic war. Years later, J'son learned of Peter's existence, and tried to kill off the rest of the Guardians so his son would rule by his side. This plan backfired, as Peter outed J'son as a murderer to the Spartax, and J'son was forced into hiding as the villainous Mr. Knife.

Instead of J'son, Peter's father in live-action was revealed to be Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), and their dynamic became a key part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Still, Peter's grandfather sharing the name Jason does homage the comic counterpart in a way.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters.