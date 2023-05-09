Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Confirms Major Changes for Knowhere

After the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special made a sizable change to the status quo in that the eponymous group ended up buying Knowhere, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made even more changes to the iconic cosmic locale. In fact, the changes could end up having lasting ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come. Full spoilers incoming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

Resembling Knowhere's comic book origins, the final battle of Vol. 3 confirms Knowhere's been converted into a spacecraft that can use the franchise's jump points in order to traverse space. Not only that but the Celestial head has been turned into a Death Star-like weapon, allowing Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and other members of the Knowhere security team to send a massive blast towards the High Evolutionary's ship, effectively destroying it and giving the Guardians the upper hand.

Why did the Guardians buy Knowhere?

According to Guardians helmer James Gunn, the group simply purchased the location to use as a base, similar to how the team uses it in the comics. In addition to be superheroes, Gunn previously confirmed the group has continued acting as mercenaries as a way to get money to buy Knowhere.

"Although the Guardians are sometimes heroes, they work as mercenaries and it brings in a fair amount of money," the filmmaker said in a tweet last November. "So after Thanos attacked Knowhere, they bought it from the Collector. It was a burnt out husk & they've been rebuilding it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.