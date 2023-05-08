Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Confirms the High Evolutionary Created Other Major Characters

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now out into the world, and it is taking fans on an emotional journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The blockbuster project pits the Guardians against the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who is seen as Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) creator — but as the film reveals, the High Evolutionary is responsible for more characters within the MCU. Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below! Only look if you want to know! Early on in the film, it is revealed that the High Evolutionary actually created The Sovereign, the colony of gold-skinned aliens that Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) are a part of.

Later on in the film, when the Guardians first discover that Rocket has ties to the High Evolutionary, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) tries to convey how horrifying it would be to face the villain. She lists off some of the corners of the galaxy that the High Evolutionary is responsible for, including the Ani-Men and the Xeronians.

Who are Marvel's Ani-Men?

The Ani-Men have a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics — but it isn't always tied to the High Evolutionary. Originally created by Wally Wood and Bob Powell in Daredevil #10, the team are a series of criminals who don animal-themed costumes at the behest of The Organizer. Comprising of Ape-Man, Bird-Man, Cat-Man, and Frog-Man (the same Frog-Man who inspired She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's scene-stealing character Leap-Frog), the group is defeated and imprisoned by Daredevil, but continued to be a thorn in heroes' sides.

Subsequent iterations of the Ani-Men have served Hammerhead, Death-Stalker, or no master at all. The High Evolutionary's incarnation of the team are actually animal-human "New Men" hybrids, consisting of Buzzard, Crushtacean, Flying Fox, Komodo, and Spinneret. They then face off against the Scarlet Spider.

Who are Marvel's Xeronians?

The Xeronians, meanwhile, were created by Gary Friedrich and Marie Severin in Incredible Hulk #103. The Xeronians were a peaceful alien people ruled by King Randau, who becomes the Space Parasite. The group have only appeared in seven Marvel Comics titles thus far, but have never been connected with the High Evolutionary until Vol. 3.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

