Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Reflect on the Trilogy in New Featurette

Since the first teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released last year, fans have readied themselves for one of the most heartbreaking movies in the Marvel saga. Wednesday, the House of Ideas shared a new featurette showcasing the picture's cast and crew doubling down on the fact of just how bittersweet the upcoming blockbuster is.

The clip even features Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who reminds viewers that next to nobody knew who the group was before the franchise's first film was released in 2014. "People didn't understand why we were doing that space movie with a tree and a raccoon," the executive says in the clip. "This found family putting their trauma behind them to become their best selves—there's something really special about that."

“So much comedy. So much emotion.” 💛



On May 5, go on one last ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Get tickets now and see it in theaters: https://t.co/Owh9udpNCZ #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/2BnHssuXD6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2023

Are the Guardians really over?

Not necessarily. Both Guardians helmer James Gunn and Dave Bautista have been exceptionally vocal about their involvement with the franchise coming to a close. Outside of that, it's incredibly likely Marvel Studios will continue to keep the franchise alive with different iterations of the beloved cosmic team.

"The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie," Guardians helmer James Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say 'never' and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn't say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."

That's when the director brought up Bautista, adding, "I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don't see me going on and doing any more after that."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.