Did James Gunn Just Tease Heartbreaking Death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Brace yourselves: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is definitely going to rip your heart out. Fans have long speculated a member or two of the eponymous cosmic group would be killed off during the threequel, and a recent Instagram comment from James Gunn has fans especially worried about the prospects. In a recent post detailing some behind-the-scenes work on promotional material for the film, a Guardians fan commented that they hoped Rocket dies in the film.

That's when Gunn replied using a simple (yet plenty powerful) emoji—a pair of gazing eyes. In that same thread, another fan expressed their frustrations with killing characters off, with Gunn explaining his reasoning behind the plot device, defending his choice of being particularly harsh with characters in his films.

Is someone really going to die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Marvel Studios is usually very cautious about killing its characters off. That said, Gunn shocked audiences when he killed off Yondu (Michael Rooker) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the filmmaker has said for quite some time Vol. 3 will be the last iteration of this version of the group.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn told Deadline's Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." He added that, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

