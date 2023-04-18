Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Releases Hilarious First Clip

Given the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now just weeks away, marketing for the threequel is beginning to ramp up in a serious way. The film is the next project due out from Marvel Studios, and the studio has now released the first extended clip from the movie. Tuesday, a clip showing the group in its bright new Skittles-inspired suits arguing on what looks to be an alien planet.

In standard Guardians fashion, a serious chat between Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is soon undercut by some hilarity as Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) argue about the communications buttons on their team suits. See the clip for yourself below.

The first clip for ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ has been released. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ljlv9pu5sG — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 18, 2023

Who is going to die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Since word of the Guardians 3 plot first surfaced, fans have been busy speculating as to which characters could be getting killed of in the film. Though no official word has been said as to who's dying, some actors (such as Bautista) have publicly said they're moving on from their roles after the film is released.

"The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie," Guardians helmer James Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say 'never' and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn't say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."

That's when the director brought up Bautista, adding, "I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don't see me going on and doing any more after that."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

