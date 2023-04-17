Guardians of the Galaxy Teases the Return of a Fan-Favorite Member

Last week brought the newest volume of Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel is already teasing the re-introduction of a beloved member of the team. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Kev Walker are the creative team on Guardians of the Galaxy, which kicks things off with a mysterious phenomenon called "Grootfall." The key figures are Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax, but everyone's favorite duo – Rocket Raccoon and Groot, two of the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – are currently missing from the team, and Grootis somehow the cause behind their latest drama. Now, Marvel is promoting Rocket Raccoon's return with the cover of Guardians of the Galaxy #4.

Marco Checchetto's cover of Guardians of the Galaxy #4 features Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax in a face-off against Rocket Raccoon, but we only see Rocket from a side angle as he waves his trigger finger over the blaster on his hip holster. All of the Guardians are in their Western outfits, which they're wearing while they patrol the Manifold Territories. "In the midst of Grootfall, Rocket Raccoon Returns," the press release reads. "Rocket Raccoon is back! Where has he been all this time? What's happened to him? Get ready for a Rocket Raccoon you've never seen before in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Grootfall Approaches in Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Exclusive Preview

ComicBook.com had the exclusive preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #1. "Welcome to a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes," Lanzing said when the series was announced. "The optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame 'The Last Annihilation' have fallen about as far as they possibly could – and now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way."

"Sharing the reins with us is the amazing Kev Walker, our partner from Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special #1. His unique blend of realism and wild imagination brings the alien frontier of the Manifold Territories to windswept life like no one else could," Kelly added. "Together, we're guiding the Guardians on a new trail – one that will make them look inwards, even as they face the threats over the next horizon. Grab your element gun, True Believers – it's time to go for a brand new ride."

"I honestly can't believe I'm finally getting a chance to work on Guardians," Walker said. "I've been wanting to draw these characters for a long time, (I have some of the first Guardians of the Galaxy comics in my collection). I came close when I did Annihilation: Nova years ago, but never envisaged I'd be doing this kind of all-encompassing relaunch. Pushing existing characters in a new direction is always a daunting challenge, but working with Jackson, Collin and Matt has been a lot of fun and I think we're producing something very different from what's gone before."

Guardians of the Galaxy #4 goes on sale July 19th.