DC Studios co-chair James Gunn is responding to fans upset that he's promoting Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In October, Gunn moved to Marvel's distinguished competition, joining Warner Bros. Discovery's newly unified DC studio as co-chairman and CEO with producer Peter Safran to oversee the DC Universe across film, television, and animation. Kevin Feige, Gunn's Guardians producer and Marvel's chief creative officer, gave Gunn his blessing and said that the filmmaker overseeing DC characters is "exciting, and it's very cool — after he finishes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, of course."

With Vol. 3 not hitting theaters on May 5th, Gunn has been making the promotional rounds and shared a behind-the-scenes look from the set of his Marvel movie on Instagram. "The worst business that DC could do was to hire someone who advertises the competition," one fan wrote in the comments. "Unbelievable, now can you imagine what their movies are going to be like??? I think it's a disaster."

"The last thing DC would want is someone who would spend the last 12 years of his life creating a series of films, and then turn his back on his last movie," Gunn wrote in response. "I wasn't hired at DC without everyone on board being very clear and supportive up front and continuously through this process."

(Photo: James Gunn on Instagram)

Gunn next moves on to the DC Universe to write and direct Superman: Legacy, his reboot that "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." While Legacy follows the animated Max series Creature Commandos — also written by Gunn — and the live-action Suicide Squad spin-off series Waller, Gunn's Superman movie is what the director calls the "foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe" and the "true beginning of the DCU."

