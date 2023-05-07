Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Confirms Rocket's First Words and They're Devastating

Throughout its entire promotional process, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promised to tear the hearts out of movie-goers around the world. The movie ended up living up to that promise and then some, giving fans of the franchise a gut-wrenching origin story about Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon. That includes one of the film's darkest moments that reveals Rocket's first word ever spoken. Full spoilers up ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

From the leap, the movie shows Rocket's upbringing on the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) Counter-Earth. Early on, the villainous character tosses Rocket into a cage after a session of experimentation, only to reveal the character's effectively been scalped with much of his skull exposed. As the likes of Lylla (Linda Cardellini) look to comfort him, Rocket can't help but to yell out a single word: "Hurts."

Is Rocket Raccoon returning?

During the film's mid-credits scene, it's revealed Rocket Raccoon, as he now goes by, is the leader of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team, which also includes Adam Warlock, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Phyla. Though most thought Rocket may be the prime candidate to meet the Grim Reaper in Vol. 3, it looks Rocket won't only return, but he's going to be an even bigger player moving forward.

"When you asked me what was saddest for me when I thought [Vol. 3] was gone — and anybody at Marvel can tell you — it's this very strange and attached relationship to Rocket," Gunn said in a 2019 interview with Deadline after being reinstated by Disney. "Rocket is me, he really is, even if that sounds narcissistic. Groot is like my dog. I love Groot in a completely different way. I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed."

"He has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through [Avengers sequels] Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in Guardians 3," the filmmaker a. "ddedThat was a big loss to me — not being able to finish that story — though I was comforted by the fact that they were still planning to use my script."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters. Check out some of the great pieces from our ComicBook CRAM about everyone's favorite Marvel space family.