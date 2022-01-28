Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Fans Are Scared About James Gunn’s Plan

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way and fans are afraid of whatever James Gunn is planning. Yesterday, the filmmaker told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast that this would be the final ride for the beloved MCU team. Of course, this news would end up causing chaos among the fans. Every one of these movies have ended with something weird happening to one member of the team. Volume 3 seems poised to be no different. Dave Bautista has said that this would be his last time as Drax the Destroyer. This id the final rodeo by all accounts. Then, viewers are left to unpack the fact that Gunn has signaled that this will be the most sad and serious of the trilogy. Things are just careening toward an emotional end for the Guardians of the Galaxy. But at least there’s an entire year before Marvel rips everyone’s hearts out.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn said when asked about Guardians 3. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.” He added that, “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be "the last time people will see this team," says James Gunn.https://t.co/fsEIaQVUqg pic.twitter.com/pSqggseiK0 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) January 27, 2022

Are you worried about Guardians 3? Let us know in the comments down below!

Gonna hurt

The Guardians feel like more of family than the Avengers did. I love them so much.❤️@JamesGunn knows how to play with our heart strings so I know Vol. 3 is going to hurt. 🙁 https://t.co/8YyDoKrBE1 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) January 28, 2022

Don’t cry!

Emotions all around

We know one was gonna die originally and that was 90 percent drax,now everyone most likely or Groot lives to become one of the other versions of Groot , stsrlord might survive but probably die too , this phase is amazing but sad https://t.co/WKarTetc5n — 🕸️velite 🕸️ (@gojiraloonie) January 28, 2022

Jeez oh man

It’s already over

My heart is already broken https://t.co/firD1TnCds — 𝕙𝕠𝕥 𝕔𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕝𝕒𝕥𝕖. (@smoooothboi) January 28, 2022

Come on y’all

KILL THAT MF STARLORDD IM READYYY https://t.co/RWVcKpn9x1 — Matt . (@eraseplays) January 28, 2022

Bad feeling

i have a feeling it’s going to be Drax…please don’t be Drax 🥺 https://t.co/7Gai0y4JxG — Austin Kimble™ (@Nimble_Kimble) January 28, 2022

Comedy