Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Fans Are Scared About James Gunn’s Plan

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way and fans are afraid of whatever James Gunn is planning. Yesterday, the filmmaker told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast that this would be the final ride for the beloved MCU team. Of course, this news would end up causing chaos among the fans. Every one of these movies have ended with something weird happening to one member of the team. Volume 3 seems poised to be no different. Dave Bautista has said that this would be his last time as Drax the Destroyer. This id the final rodeo by all accounts. Then, viewers are left to unpack the fact that Gunn has signaled that this will be the most sad and serious of the trilogy. Things are just careening toward an emotional end for the Guardians of the Galaxy. But at least there’s an entire year before Marvel rips everyone’s hearts out.
“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn said when asked about Guardians 3. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.” He added that, “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”
