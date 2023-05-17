Guardians of the Galaxy's Chukwudi Iwuji Reveals What Other MCU Characters the High Evolutionary Should Fight (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has finally released their highly anticipated sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy, and it has been doing pretty well at the box office. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has everything going for it. Reviews for the film have been great; the trailers make you want to watch the movie, and the cast is beyond fantastic. One of those fantastic cast members has to be Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays the film's main antagonist, The High Evolutionary, and he brings a new intensity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iwuji recently made an appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, where Brandon Davis asked him who else in the MCU he would want his character to take on.

"Yeah, that would be really juicy. There was a line that didn't make it into the final cut of the movie. I think I'm okay to say it because you've seen the movie, but that scene where I knock Groot and Peter Quill down and I'm walking away and then they start doing their great thing with the guns," Iwuji told us. "There's a line that didn't make it where I go, 'Kill the human. Bring me the tree.' Do you know what I mean? So, I'm always interested in the other. I'm always interested in something I can learn from. So, I think the idea of a super soldier and the serums and strength and these sort of variants to humanity would've completely fascinated me. I'd have definitely gone after them, but to study, not to destroy. Well, destroy. Maybe I'd destroy them in the process. It's all for the greater good."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star on Nebula and Gamora Switching Roles

Karen Gillan recently told us that she and Zoe Saldana were hyper-aware while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that their characters have basically switched roles from when the first appeared in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It's kind of like we switched places in a weird way because Nebula is the more evolved, compassionate one out of the two of them," Gillan divulges. "I actually love this version of Gamora. She's so badass, doesn't take any prisoners and is aggressive and fun. We just played around with that dynamic and developed a fun way of greeting each other, which you'll see when you see the film."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

