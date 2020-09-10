Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reacts to Dave Bautista in Dune Trailer

✖

Yesterday saw the long-awaited first glimpse of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which features a star-studded cast. Fans were freaking out over the trailer, and they weren't the only people to get excited. Director James Gunn took to Twitter yesterday to react to the footage. Gunn, of course, is best known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which feature Dave Bautista as Drax. Bautista will also be seen in Dune as Glossu "Beast" Rabban. Here's what Gunn had to say:

"This looks freaking great. Can't wait. And, oh, those glimpses of @DaveBautista," Gunn wrote. You can view his post below:

Dune is based on a popular novel which is often billed by its fans as the original version of Star Wars before Star Wars became a movie phenomenon. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

As for Gunn, the director's next big project is The Suicide Squad. The movie's first footage was recently revealed at DC FanDome and Gunn teased an insane amount of effects and explosions.

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," Gunn revealed. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies, says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

The new Dune is currently scheduled to be released on December 18th. The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021. As for Guardians of the Galaxy, both Gunn and Bautista are expected to return for Vol. 3, which does not yet have a release date.