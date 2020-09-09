Dune Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Sandworm's Debut
After months and months of waiting, and plenty of questions as to whether the movie would even arrive in theaters this year, the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation has finally arrived. Fans around the world watched the reveal unfold on Twitter, beginning with interviews between Stephen Colbert and the cast, and ending with the glorious three-minute trailer itself. Much to the joy of every Dune fan, the trailer concluded with the first look at the one creature that everyone was curious about. We're talking, of course, about the sandworm.
Folks have long wondered what this new iteration of the sandworm would look like, especially given the visual style and practical effects that mark Villeneuve's work. It's safe to say that, after seeing the trailer, the creature didn't disappoint. The sandworm is now the star of the Dune conversation online.
A major improvement on the previous iteration, this sandworm is both enormous and menacing. It's also terrifyingly realistic. Well, as realistic as a giant sandworm from outer space can be. That final shot was just the tip of the iceberg, but it's a great sign of what's to come in the actual movie.
Take a look below at what folks online are saying about Dune's beloved sandworm.
Blessed
YOU HAVE BEEN BLESSED BY THE LEAD SANDWORM FROM DUNE 2020 RETWEET TO BLESS YOUR TRIBES WATER pic.twitter.com/0YR9z4Cr9f— lead sandworm from dune 2020/1 (@liesandarbor) September 9, 2020
Good Sandworm
good sandworm, very powerful sandworm— meaning machine (@EricThurm) September 9, 2020
What an Ending
THE SHOT OF THE SANDWORM AT THE END HOLY SHIT WHAT A WAY TO END THE TRAILER pic.twitter.com/TKJGWli00P— jen (@lanadeleuze) September 9, 2020
All I Ever Wanted
THE SANDWORM IS SO BIG AND BEAUTIFUL THAT'S ALL I WANTED— AidenRose_ (@AidenRose_) September 9, 2020
Sit Down, Timothee
Timothee Chalamet: I am the star of this movie— Austin: King of the Monsters (@ahouseingotham) September 9, 2020
The Sandworm: pic.twitter.com/PHqQvZLRep
But the Sandworm
there's something funny to me about "dune is bad" takes like yeah? okay? we know? sandworm go thump thump thump thump thump— paul dune from the movie dune (@ldrinkh20) September 9, 2020
Big and Cuddly
Awww hey there, such a good boy! Go fetch us some spice! Big cuddly sandworm. #DuneMovie https://t.co/uOzve5ryO7 pic.twitter.com/qtOFvnx90a— Alex Billington (@firstshowing) September 9, 2020
Y'ALL!
the Sandworm y’all!!!!! #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/chXUrXhlky— Afifa 🐉 (@__affi__) September 9, 2020
That Sandworm
This is definitely my kind of movie. What a phenomenal trailer. The DUNE trailer was definitely worth the wait. That sandworm. That cast. I’m sold. They already had me, but they had me again at “What’s in the box?” pic.twitter.com/6c2XwbShh3— Jeffrey Rex (@ImJeffreyRex) September 9, 2020
Sandworm Stan Account
thinking about becoming a dune sandworm stan account pic.twitter.com/5bCEIYYqnR— ˗ˏˋ Liam ˊˎ˗ (@suspirliam) September 9, 2020
Gotta Stay Alive
can't believe I have to stay alive until I've seen a giant sandworm attack in imax now— guy (@gmrdth) September 9, 2020