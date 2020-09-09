Dune Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Sandworm's Debut

After months and months of waiting, and plenty of questions as to whether the movie would even arrive in theaters this year, the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation has finally arrived. Fans around the world watched the reveal unfold on Twitter, beginning with interviews between Stephen Colbert and the cast, and ending with the glorious three-minute trailer itself. Much to the joy of every Dune fan, the trailer concluded with the first look at the one creature that everyone was curious about. We're talking, of course, about the sandworm.

Folks have long wondered what this new iteration of the sandworm would look like, especially given the visual style and practical effects that mark Villeneuve's work. It's safe to say that, after seeing the trailer, the creature didn't disappoint. The sandworm is now the star of the Dune conversation online.

A major improvement on the previous iteration, this sandworm is both enormous and menacing. It's also terrifyingly realistic. Well, as realistic as a giant sandworm from outer space can be. That final shot was just the tip of the iceberg, but it's a great sign of what's to come in the actual movie.

Take a look below at what folks online are saying about Dune's beloved sandworm.