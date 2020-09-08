Dune Trailer Teaser Released

✖

The first full trailer for Dune is slated to be released online on Wednesday, September 9. The trailer has played ahead of screenings of Tenet in theaters where theaters are open and now Warner Bros. is gearing up to release the trailer to a worldwide audience on the Internet. Ahead of Wednesday's official Dune trailer release, a teaser for the trailer was released which features a look at the film's major characters and showcases just how stacked the cast is with top tier talent from Hollywood. The teaser for the trailer was released on Tuesday morning, promising, "Trailer tomorrow," in its caption.

Dune is based on a popular novel which is often billed by its fans as the original version of Star Wars before Star Wars became a movie phenomenon. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The full Dune trailer will debut Wednesday morning, just a little more than 24 hours after the tweet above did.

The star of David Lynch's original 1984 Dune movie Kyle MacLachlan can't wait to see what Villeneuve has in store for fans.

"I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he's put together a really cool cast," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com. "I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it's one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."

Dune is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 18th.