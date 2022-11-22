Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Track List Released

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's soundtrack set list has been revealed. Both James Gunn and Hollywood Records shared their chosen songs for the Disney+ Special Presentation. There are some songs that you absolutely expect from the filmmaker like holiday fare from Hanoi Rocks and The Smashing Pumpkins. But there are also some selections that will trigger a quick smile and nod from music fans of all stripes. Every single one of the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks is a bit of an event for Marvel fans. The Holiday Special doesn't seem to be braking that trend. In fact, until Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 rolls around, this is really the only game in town. Peacemaker's tunes helped bridge the gap and the Holiday appetizer is at hand. Check out what Gunn had to say right here!

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special SOUNDTRACK should be up tomorrow, including the original song "I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)" & the original recording "Here It Is Christmastime" by the @Old97s & @kevinbacon. #GotGHolidaySpecial," the director began. "Also the #GotGHolidaySpecial SCORE will be released by the marvelous @John___Murphy, composer of The Suicide Squad, GotG Vol 3, 28 Days Later and so much more!"

What Does The Tracklist Look Like?

"Dead By X-mas" – Hanoi Rocks

"Christmas Treat" – Julian Casablancas

"Mrs. Claus" – Little Jackie

"Just Like Christmas" – Low

"Christmastime" – The Smashing Pumpkins

"Fairytale of New York" – The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl

"Christmas Wrapping" – The Waitresses

"Is This Christmas" – The Wombats

"I Want An Alien For Christmas" – Fountains of Wayne

"I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)" – Old 97's

"Here It Is Christmastime" – Kevin Bacon and Old 97's

Marvel Studios dropped a fresh description of the Holiday fun before things get rolling on Disney+: "In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios' Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97's with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon."

