Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Has Never Seen The Goonies

The Goonies is one of those films that is so much a part of American culture, it seems like everyone has seen it. 35 years after its release, the Richard Donner-directed adventure film that sees a group of kids go on a wild treasure hunt as they attempt to save their homes from foreclosure remains popular, with questions about a sequel popping up from time to time, a recent 4K release, and even a return to theaters for its milestone anniversary. But while The Goonies is a classic, not everyone has seen it and that includes Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

On Twitter, Gunn responded to Mike Birbiglia's post asking "What a movie you consistently nod in agreement about having seen in casual conversation when in fact you've never seen it and never plan to see it? I'll start: Cold Mountain."

People seem to be shocked my answer is Goonies.🤷‍♂️ What movie do you nod & pretend you've seen just because you don't want to have to deal with your acquaintances being outraged you haven't seen it? This is my opportunity to be outraged with the movies you haven't seen. https://t.co/bK0xhozCjm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2020

"People seem to be shocked my answer is Goonies," Gunn wrote before flipping things and asking his followers as well. "What movie do you nod & pretend you've seen just because you don't want to have to deal with your acquaintances being outraged you haven't seen it? This is my opportunity to be outraged with the movies you haven't seen."

Gunn also went on to compile a list of the more common answers to his question, a list that had some surprising answers on it such as Die Hard, Jaws, The Matrix, The Wizard of Oz, and even Pulp Fiction.

While Gunn not having seen The Goonies may be a surprise, it's not the only shocker that fans of the filmmaker have gotten in recent days. On Thursday during the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day 2020 presentation, Marvel's Kevin Feige revealed that Gunn is writing and directing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022. The news took fans so off guard that many asked on social media if it were real, something Gunn confirmed that it was.

"Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real," Gunn tweeted. "It's something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it's live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!"

What do you think about James Gunn's admission that he's never seen The Goonies? What movie do you pretend to have seen despite never having watched it at all? Let us know in the comments.