Guardians of the Galaxy: Michael Rosenbaum Reveals Martinex Role Was Cut Down in Vol. 2 and 3

There were originally more plans for Martinex and the Ravagers in Guardians of the Galaxy.

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy was packed with surprises for fans of Marvel's space-traveling team, but perhaps none bigger than the reveal of the original Guardians roster in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That film finally showed the Ravagers that Yondu used to run with, revealing that it was actually the classic Guardians lineup from the comics that Yondu was a part of on the page. They only appeared in a couple of scenes in Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, but it turns out they actually had a lot more to do in the original script.

Smallville alum —and good pal of Gunn's — Michael Rosenbaum appeared in both films as Martinex, one of the original Guardians characters from the comics. During a panel at Nashville Comicon over the weekend (hosted by ComicBook's own Chris Killian), Rosenbaum revealed that Martinex was supposed to get a lot more work in Vol. 2, but the role of his band of Ravagers was ultimately pared down.

"I mean, the role was supposed to be a lot bigger. They cut a lot out," Rosenbaum explained. "Well, you were supposed to see, it was written in the script to see Martinex's powers, which were really cool. But they had so much to talk about in the script that they ended up cutting it out in the end. And there was some other stuff."

The actor went on to say that there have been absolutely no hard feelings about the Martinex role getting trimmed, because those scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy ended up being a great time at work with friends.

"But it was fun. For me it's like, I'm working with my friends, I get paid, I'm in a big Marvel movie, life could suck worse," he said. "You know what I mean? I'm very grateful."

In addition to Rosenbaum's Martinex, that Ravagers group in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also includes Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, and Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord. Miley Cyrus provided the voice for the character Mainfraime.

At this point, there's no telling whether or not this team of Ravagers has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the odds don't seem great. Gunn has left the franchise to shepherd DC Studios for Warner Bros., taking charge of that entire connected universe and directing the upcoming Superman film.