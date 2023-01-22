Smallville Meets Supernatural In Michael Rosenbaum's Epic Group Selfie

It was a Smallville/Supernatural crossover of sorts in Las Vegas recently, thanks to Creation Entertainment's Operation Las Vegas fan event. On Instagram, Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum shared an epic selfie featuring himself along with Tom Welling, Jason Manns, Rob Benedict, Jensen Ackles, and Jared Padalecki, captioning the photo "Smallville meets Supernatural." He went on to elaborate in the caption that they were out together for the fan event and that it was "good to see my old friends". You can check the pretty epic selfie below.

The photo also served as a Smallville reunion of sorts. As Smallville fans may recall, while Ackles is widely known for his role as Dean Winchester on Supernatural, he also played Jason Teague during Season 4 of Smallville. Both series had long runs on The CW, with Smallville ending in 2011 and Supernatural ending in 2020, though Ackles has reprised his role as Dean Winchester in a prequel series, The Winchesters, currently in its first season on the network — Ackles' Dean is the series' narrator. Interestingly, Welling himself is now part of the Supernatural universe. The former Clark Kent actor plays Sam and Dean's grandfather, Samuel Campbell in the series. Ackles also shared a photo from the event in Las Vegas, featuring himself, Welling, and Rosenbaum.

"Ran into a couple of old friends in Vegas yesterday," he wrote. "Nearly 20yrs since we did #Smallville together…"

Would any Smallville stars want a role in the DC Universe?

Late last year, James Gunn surprised DC fans with the revelation that a new Superman story is among the first films being developed by the newly formed DC Studios and that the new film will not star Henry Cavill. Gunn revealed that the film will focus on an earlier part of Superman's life and that the film will include "major" characters. Fans have been hopeful that will include characters like Lex Luthor and Rosenbaum, who played Lex for seven years on Smallville, took to social media to say he hopes he'd be in the running.

"I hope I'd be in the running," he wrote at the time. "I mean I did play him for 7 years. Unless you guys would have a problem with that."

What do you think about the epic Supernatural/Smallville selfie?