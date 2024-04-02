Guardians of the Galaxy Star Says It'd Be a Huge Loss for Marvel to Not Bring Back the Team

It has almost been a year since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which brought the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise to a fascinating apex. The film not only served as the finale for the existing roster of the team, but the last installment helmed by writer-director James Gunn. Of course, amid the deluge of modern cinematic universes, there has been the question of whether or not the Guardians could return to the big screen in any capacity, either with the roster of the team established at the end of Vol. 3, or with a recast crop of characters. Zoe Saldaña, who portrayed Gamora in the franchise, recently told The Playlist's Discourse podcast that she hopes the Guardians of the Galaxy return.

"I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don't think Gamora has gone for good," Saldaña explained. "I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

After the culmination of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last year, fans have naturally begun to wonder if a fourth film could potentially be in the cards. It is safe to assume that Gunn will not be directing that project, especially with his new job co-running DC Studios, but he has said for years that he did not have plans to return for a fourth film.

"I absolutely never said I wouldn't do a Vol 2," Gunn told a fan in a 2020 Q&A. "As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th."

Would Zoe Saldaña Join James Gunn's DCU?

Many have also speculated about whether or not the Guardians cast will follow James Gunn over to his new job co-leading DC Studios. As Saldaña told ComicBook.com in the same interview, she would be more than willing to fill a role in Gunn's DC Universe, if the opportunity came up.

"Yes, I do, I do. I love the superhero universe of any sort," Saldana said. "I have sons that are obsessed with comic books right now, and superheroes, so for me to be a part of projects that they will get to watch for the next 10, 15 years of their whole lives, it's a dream for me... If it never gets to happen, or if it happens with other filmmakers, and not James Gunn, or if it happens again with James Gunn, I would be so grateful."