Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Star Reveals New BTS Photo With Sylvester Stallone

✖

Last night, director James Gunn joined us for another #QuarantineWatchParty. This time, ComicBook hosted a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and fans of the movie tweeted along as Gunn shared some awesome behind-the-scenes information. Gunn wasn't the only person to tweet along with the movie. The event also featured Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Steve Agee (Gef), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket). Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, even decided to swing by and chat about the movie. In addition to the folks we knew would be watching along ahead of time, some other surprise guests chimed in during the watch, including Michael Rosenbaum, who played Martinex in the film. Not only did Rosenbaum chime in, but he shared an awesome behind-the-scenes photo.

“MARTINEX IN THE HOUSE. My pal James once said there are no small parts... only small actors. Then he said, and you are a very small actor. ;).” Rosenbaum tweeted. “Yo Rosey - Martinex himself has joined us,” Gunn replied. “Hell yes. MARTINEX IN THE HOUSE,” Rosenbaum added with a photo that featured himself with Gunn, Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord), and Michelle Yeoh (Aleta Ogord). You can check out the tweets below:

hell yes. MARTINEX IN THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/SDj6J2WKCi — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) April 24, 2020

Gunn spent plenty of his time during the Quarantine Watch Party of the 2017 talking about easter eggs in the film, teasing that the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel are very important. It's possible that whatever secrets they hold could teases something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a similar Easter Egg was used in the first film to tease Vol. 2.

Fans continue to scour the two Guardians movies for all of the hidden things Gunn has inserted into the films, with Gunn previously offering a fan $100k if there was no Easter egg. As of this writing the director hasn't had to write a check.

As with all other Hollywood studios, Disney — and in turn, Marvel Studios — has delayed virtually all scheduled movies. It began with Black Widow moving from its May 1st release to a new date this November. A domino effect subsequently fell into place that saw each MCU movie get pushed back one release date; The Eternals moved from this November to next February, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings moved from next February to next May, and so on and so forth. The way it stands now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a 2022 release at the earliest. Currently, Marvel only has one open date in 2022, a rare October slot that many have assumed would fall to the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade. That means it's increasingly likely Guardians 3 would fall to 2023 date, of which all are open.

You can stream Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now on Disney+ by clicking here.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.