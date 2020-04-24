James Gunn Confirms a TON of Easter Eggs Are Packed in This Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Scene

✖

If there is one thing you can count on with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies it's an almost unending supply of eater eggs hidden....somewhere. Though fans continue to search for the fabled "major" easter eggs in both films, director James Gunn has just circled one sequence of the film in particular for people to comb through. Participating in ComicBook.com's latest Quarantine Watch Party, Gunn revealed that one scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has "TONS" of Easter eggs all hidden in plain sight, that scene being the mountain of skulls beneath Ego's hideout that the Guardians discover perhaps a little too late.

There are TONS of Easter egg skulls in that pile of Ego’s murdered children. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

It's worth noting that some of those Easter eggs may not be totally obvious from the few actual bits of footage of the macabre set dressing. Only four shots of the skull pile are seen on screen, with three of them close-ups. Perhaps fans will be able to compare the skulls shown on screen to lore from Marvel comics or other sources to discover what Gunn means here, but there's also the possibility that some of these skulls aren't Easter eggs we can figure out from home at all. Until Gunn confirms their existence, or a fan dedicates a lot of time to about four seconds of footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 we may never know.

Gunn spent plenty of his time during the Quarantine Watch Party of the 2017 talking about easter eggs in the film, teasing that the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel are very important. It's possible that whatever secrets they hold could teases something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a similar Easter Egg was used in the first film to tease Vol. 2.

Fans contineu to scour the two Guardians movies for all of the hidden things Gunn has inserted into the films, with Gunn previously offering a fan $100k if there was no Easter egg. As of this writing the director hasn't had to write a check.

