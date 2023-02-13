Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Confirms One Member Got a Major Upgrade

The final trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released by Marvel Studios and beyond worrying about which characters may not make it out of the sequel alive, one character is confirmed to have gotten a huge upgrade. Though only on screen for a few seconds, the trailer reveals that Nebula has been given a big boost. As Marvel fans may recall, Karen Gillan's character had her robot arm pretty irreparably damaged in Avengers: Endgame and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it seems she's getting a sword hand. Who knows if the sword is just one of several features for Nebula, but the sword will definitely be helpful.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Nebula's new arm was previously teased in a first-look photo for the movie, which looks synthetic and almost capable of shifting into various shapes at her will. We'll have to wait and see what it's capable of when the movie debuts this May.

"I love my character so much. I'm obsessed with her. Honestly, I'm just fascinated," Gillen said last year. "I think it's just been so lucky. It's like the gift that keeps on giving because she starts off as this villain, and I was given the opportunity to really kind of show her perspective and her point of view on things. I think's been like six movies, and I just think she's completely fascinating. Her whole family dynamic, her upbringing, toxic narcissistic family system. It's all the stuff I love to explore."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.