Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Includes the MCU's First Uncensored F-Bomb

Ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios unveiled a clip that included Chris Pratt's Peter Quill dropping an F-bomb, the first in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the clip debuted, writer/director James Gunn confirmed that the word would be included, uncensored, in the theatrical release of the movie. Of course, there were still some skeptics that wondered if it was all a bit, and if Marvel would actually let the word stay in the movie.

Well, the film is now in theaters, and it does officially kick off the F-bomb era in the MCU, something Ryan Reynolds should be excited about. Just like in the clip, the delivery of the MCU's first F-word comes while the characters are getting into a car on Counter-Earth. Peter is trying to explain to Nebula how the car door works and it takes much longer than it should, eventually leading to his, "open the f---ing door."

While PG-13 movies are usually allowed one use of the F-bomb before being taken up to an R rating, the MCU has existed for 15 years without one. During the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, studio head and producer Kevin Feige tried to warn Gunn about potential consequences that could stem from it, even though he ultimately gave his blessing.

"From my understanding, the story goes that Kevin Feige talked to James Gunn and said 'Listen, you don't want to be the guy who's known for having the first F-word in your movie,'" Pratt said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And James is like, 'Yes, I do!' Don't you know me?! That's exactly what I want!' And so, they kept it in."

"It's not the first one I've tried to get into the movie. I think everybody's tried, you know?" Pratt added. "With a PG-13 movie, you typically get two s-words, and usually don't get [an f-word] but maybe you can get one f-word. So everyone's always lobbying, you know? Throwing out an improv to get it in there."

