She-Hulk: Who Is Leap-Frog?

The penultimate episode of Season 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, and it's already safe to assume that it will take a wacky and unexpected approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the show has dived into the unconventional origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a number of Marvel heroes and villains have been thrown into her orbit along the way. On Wednesday, a new clip and a hilarious featurette from Marvel provided an early look at what to expect from She-Hulk's eighth episode — including the debut of a surefire fan-favorite, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). So, what's up with Leap-Frog's Marvel history? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Leap-Frog in Marvel Comics?

Originally created by Stan Lee, Gene Colan, and Frank Giacoia in 1967's Daredevil #25, Leap-Frog is the costumed identity of Vincent Patillo, a lowly inventor who constructed a frog-themed suit with enhanced flipper-shaped boots, which allowed him to jump great distances. He quickly became one of the most colorful rogues in the rogues gallery of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, fighting him on multiple occasions, and later becoming a legal client of his firm.

Vincent eventually landed in prison and, upon his release, worked to financially support his young son, Eugene. Eugene later grew up and donned a version of his father's costume as Frog-Man, operating in a more heroic context (to the occasional chagrin of other superheroes) beginning in Marvel Team-Up #131, where he and Spider-Man teamed up to fight the White Rabbit. From there, Eugene tried (and often failed) to be a successful superhero, even briefly auditioning to join the Defenders. As Frog-Man, Eugene would be on the outskirts of major Marvel events like Civil War and Secret Invasion. He was most recently a busboy at an oyster restaurant owned by Gargoyle, and became an enthusiastic member of Iron Man's "Space Friends."

Based on early clips, as well as the additional early looks that we've gotten, it seems like She-Hulk will be working with an amalgam of Leap-Frog and Frog-Man, with the latter's civilian name and altruistic intentions, and the former's superhero name. While we'll have to wait and see exactly where things go from there, we already know that he'll cross paths with Jen and Matt (played by Charlie Cox) in a superhero context as well.

Are you excited to see Leap-Frog debut on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.