Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Spoiler Warning for Marvel Sequel

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big movie with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it will be the final project that James Gunn will helm for the studio as he moves on to his next job. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks great from everything we've seen so far, and it just might be the most emotional in the franchise. As we get closer to the release of the next big Marvel hit, and since the film is also being released early in China, spoiler warnings are a given with movies like this. So, Gunn is giving fans fair warning to avoid ruining their experience with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. You can check out his post below.

"It might be wise to be careful what you're reading on social networking sites starting at the end of April if you want to avoid spoilers for #Vol3," Gunn wrote. "That said, I don't think your enjoyment of the film will be diminished much by knowing them."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians"

What is director James Gunn Doing Next?

James Gunn is officially announced that he is directing the next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy which will hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. Gunn and Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last year and when the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

