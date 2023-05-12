Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stars Tease the Musical Number They Wrote For Their Characters (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters, offering a heartfelt and surprising take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic misfits. In addition to the saga's established cast, Vol. 3 introduces a number of new players — and two of them took a unique approach to getting into character. While speaking to ComicBook.com about their work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Recorder Theel actor Nico Santos and Recorder Vim actress Miriam Shor shared details about the musical number they wrote for their characters while working on the movie.

"That was all Miriam," Santos explained in our interview, which you can check out above.

"And the truth is, I'm a giant dork," Shor explained. "That's not really news for anybody who knows me. But yeah, that's how I start my days at work. I'm like, 'Oh, what if there was a musical number?' And I just wrote some silly lyrics, and then I made Nico perform it with me, and then [James] filmed it with his iPhone. That was our first day on the job."

"That was our first day, and he did, he filmed it," Santos echoed. "I'm trying to remember... It seems like we filmed this movie eons ago. So I'm trying to remember what [the lyrics were]."

"I do remember I wanted it to be Broadway-esque, but also theme songy from an 80s sitcom," Shor added. like 'Vim and Theel!' you know, that kind of thing. I was like, 'Nico, what do you think?' He was like, 'Let's do it.' I was like, 'He's my best friend.'"

"It was me with my top hat and cane," Santos added.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Vol. 3 sees the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters.