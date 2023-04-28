Superstore Star Nico Santos Reacts to Being Cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters next week, and the threequel is expected to feature the original Guardians cast as well as some MCU newcomers. Last year, it was announced that Superstore alum Nico Santos would be appearing in the movie. Yesterday, the actor attended the movie's premiere in Los Angeles and spoke with Variety about landing the role after Superstore had come to an end. Unsurprisingly, it was an exciting time for Santos who revealed he was worried about his next acting gig after the beloved sitcom ended in 2021 after six seasons.

"My agents called me like, 'We think there's gonna be an offer.' I'm like, 'You think or you know?' Cause those are two different things. So once it finally got finalized I really was just like, 'Oh my god, this is happening, this is happening, this is happening,'" Santos shared. "It was sort of the year after Superstore ended, so I was at a place where I was like, 'Was this the last job I've done?' Every insecure actor..." He added with a big smile, "I really was like, 'Oh, well a Marvel movie is good.'"

Back when Santos' casting was announced, he took to Instagram to celebrate the news. "PUNCH ME! I mean pinch me! We wrapped a month ago but I've thought about my time on set every day since. THANK YOU @jamesgunn for your genius, kindness and for fostering and creating such an incredibly FUN world to work and play in. I believe it was early nineties r&b songstress Gabrielle who said 🎶Dreams can come true...🎶 Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go frolic in a meadow to celebrate all the joy I'm feeling..." Santos wrote. "❤️❤️❤️❤️," Gunn replied.

Who Is Making Their MCU Debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

In addition to Santos, Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova will also be repairing her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Returning cast members include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.