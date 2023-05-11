Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Proves Marvel's Already Told Its Best Story

After having a decade to explore its ensemble, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 entered theaters earlier this month and wrapped up the story involving the beloved ragtag group of misfits. Through three films, James Gunn was able to give a sizable group of characters each their own distinct story arc, wrapping them up in exceptional ways in Vol. 3. In fact, one might be able to say Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is the best story Marvel Studios will ever tell.

At the root of the story itself are characters that are based on virtually unknown intellectual property. Far removed from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy was once one of Marvel's least known groups. Now, the group and its character have become household names, resulting in the best Cinderella Story for Marvel.

Then there's the fact that the Guardians trilogy features a cast that rivals that of an Avengers movie, and Gunn was able to give each and every one of them their one specific character arc. Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord lived his whole life running from home, only to realize he needed to return to get his closure. Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) went on a years-long journey to find and accept himself for who he was.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) lived her life by treating others with compassion, and she was able to teach even the most jaded—read, Nebula and Drax—to live the same way. Speaking of which, Vol. 3 finally gave Nebula and Drax the family they both longed for as each of them realized their family was with them the entire time.

Most importantly, each of the characters in Guardians of the Galaxy is deeply flawed, far from the perfect facade worn by the likes of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. Yet even though the group is made up of aliens, walking trees, and talking raccoons, those flaws make them the most human and relatable characters the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen.

Over the course of three movies, James Gunn wrote something extraordinary—so much so, Marvel Studios may never reach the height of his storytelling ever again.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.